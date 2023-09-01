Rakhi Sawant breaks down while talking about her mother being detected with brain tumour

MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the audience's hearts. She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She had grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show. But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life.

The actress introduced the love of her life through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super hot and happy. These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her love life with her new partner, 'Adil'.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of her life. The fans and media are crazy to capture her all the time. She recently took to her Instagram and went live. She broke down as she showed and spoke about her mother’s critical condition.

She can be seen in the hospital and her mother is admitted. She tells us that she got out from Bigg Boss Marathi last night and this happened today. She tells that her mother has been detected with a brain tumour and that her left side has been paralysed. The condition is really critical and the doctor comes in and says that they are trying the treatments hoping something would work.

Rakhi Sawant breaks down while talking about it and asks everyone to pray for her mother. She says she believes the prayers will definitely make a difference.

She wrote, “Mom is in hospital, she is not well pray for her”.

Check it out here:

We all sure hope and pray for her speedy recovery.

