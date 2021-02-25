As Bigg Boss fames Rashami Desai and Vindu Dara Singh gets Papped together, former smartly covers her 'car number' from getting papped  

MUMBAI: Finally, stars are stepping out to honour their work commitments, thus leaving paps on their toes to capture them in their cameras.

Popular TV actress Rashami Desai was spotted in town a while back and had a small request for the media present at the location.

As the Naagin actress stepped out of her car and walked to pose with actor Vindu Dara Singh, she requested the media not to capture her car’s number on their lens and the media also considered her request.

The actress is captured stepping out of her car followed by being hugged by Vindu as the two greeted each other.

Requesting the photogs not to capture her car number, she is heard saying, “Meri gaadi ka number nahi lena please (don’t capture my car’s number please).”. While saying this, she slightly moves left to cover it as well.

In September 2020, the actress bought a swanky new car and shared a few glimpses of it on her social media account.

Rashami looked pretty in a three-piece outfit in a pale-white short kurta-like top with a long jacket and pleated dhoti pants and styled her look with brown shades and a handbag.

Back then as per the reports, she said, “I feel we all are dealing with a financial crunch during the lockdown. I feel during this pandemic if you are not well planned then the financial crunch will definitely hit you. After coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, even I wanted to buy a Mercedes but I cancelled my plan. I understood at the end of the day, people know me because of my work and not because of what I have in life.”.

