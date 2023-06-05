Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Rajeev Seen to participate in the upcoming season

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most successful reality shows on television, and today, it’s number one.

Bigg Boss 16 has been one of the most successful seasons and got a very good TRP rating, which is why the show was extended till mid-February.

If one remembers in 2021, the makers of the show decided to launch Bigg Boss OTT, which streamed exclusively on Voot.

The show was hosted by Karan Johar. The concept of the show was to stay connected, and the contestants were paired with each other to play the game. During eliminations, the pairs used to get eliminated from the show.

In the end, a few contestants who reached the finale of the show got a direct entry to the main one, Bigg Boss Season 15.

As per sources, Rajeev Seen has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

In the earlier seasons also he was approached to be part of the show, but things didn’t work out and hence he couldn’t be part of the show, but this time if everything works he could be part of the show.

Karan Johar is most likely to reprise the position of the host in the second season.

Would you like to see Rajeev Sen as a contestant of the show?

