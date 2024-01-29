Bigg Boss Season 17: Congratulations! Abhishek Kumar emerges as the first runner up of the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 has entered in its final leg and the competition has only got tough.

Currently, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashetty, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar are the top finalists of the show.

All the contestants are back on the finale episode to perform for the audience and cheer for their favourite finalists.

In the finale week, we have Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashetty and Abhishek Kumar.

We got to see the top finalist’s family and closed ones wishing well for them. Later, the family members were even called on the show, seeing which the contestants got very emotional and started crying.

Then we got to Salman Khan taking over the stage and having fun with the contestants and the audience too. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and R.Madhavan had also entered the show for their movie Shaitaan’s promotion.

We saw Arun Mashetty’s eviction being announced on the show.

After Ajay Devgn and R.Madhavan took an exit, we saw Madhuri Dixit Nene entering the show. Even Suniel Shetty was welcomed to the stage. Suniel Shetty and Madhuri Dixit Nene had come to promote their show Dance Deewane, the show which will have a new concept this season.

We witnessed all the ups and downs of all the contestants in the show and gave all the love to finalists. Now we are here with a major update about the show.

While a lot of contestants gave a tough fight to become victorious, Abhishek Kumar has emerged the first runner up of the show and it was really connecting for the audience to watch his journey throughout the show.

Abhishek broke a rule in Bigg Boss by slapping Samarth Jurel but the audience was still on his side as they knew why he has slapped Samarth.

Bigg Boss 17 airs on Jio Cinema.