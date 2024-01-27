Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar and Tehelka to perform solo, Isha - Samarth, Asiwharya – Neil, Vicky – Ankita to perform together

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is just a day away from the finale of the show and soon the winner of the season will be announced.

Vicky, Ankita, Abhishek, Munawar, Mannara and Arun are the top six contestants who have entered the finale week.

Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most successful seasons as they had good TRP ratings and was among the top ten shows when it comes to BARC rating

One of the reasons the show has been so successful is because of the show content, drama and fights the contestants are given.

Where in the beginning only one got to see the fights between Abhishek – Isha, Neil – Vicky, Vicky – Ankita, Munawar – Mannara, Abhishek, Isha and Samarth each fight became the talk inside and outside of the house.

We also saw friendships being built in the house from Ankita – Isha, Munawar – Abhishek, Neil – Rinku, Arun – Tehelka, Vicky – Abhishek, Mannara – Munawar etc.

Few of the friendships sustained while some faded away and ended until the finale happened.

Tomorrow the finale of the show is going to be very grand where many guests and ex – contestants would be coming on the show and would be having a fun banter with Salman Khan and the top five finalists of the show.

As per sources, Abhishek will be performing solo and he would be dancing on the song “Bekhayali” from the movie Kabir Singh.

Isha – Samarth, Aishwarya – Neil and Ankita – Vicky will be performing together as a romantic performance.

Tehelka too will be performing solo and will be entertaining the audience.

Well, there is no doubt that the finale is going to be on a big scale that will be filled with entertainment.

Who among the finalists do you think would be the winner of the show?

Let us know in the comments below?

