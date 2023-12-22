Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar gets slammed by Salman Khan for his behavior this week

The weekend ka vaar episode will be telecasted tomorrow and once again Salman Khan will lash out at Abhishek Kumar for his behavior and will tell him that this kind of language and fights won’t take him anywhere.
Abhishek

MUMBAI: Abhihsek Kumar since day one has been playing the game and is seen in the show.

We did see how in the initial days of the show, Abhishek used to pick up a fight with everyone in the house and especially showcase his undying love for Isha who apparently is his ex - girlfriend. 

We did see the flip in the relationship when Isha’s current boyfriend Samarth had entered the show and how he broke down for a day and then moved on to KhanZaadi and was seen flirting with her.

ALSO READ : Samarth Jurel unmasks Abhishek Kumar's fake gameplay in Bigg Boss House; says “Abhishek has a very set pattern of playing the game”

We saw him telling her how he was trying to understand her in a different way and maybe something can happen between the two.

He is the only contestant in the house who has had maximum fights with all the contestants in the show, especially with Arun, KhanZaadi, Sunny, Isha and Samarth.

He has been trending on social media for all the wrong reasons and for his behavior towards Isha.

Every weekend we have seen how Salman Khan has pulled him up and warned him against his behavior but nothing has changed.

Once again in the upcoming “Weekend Ka Vaar" episode Salman Khan would slam Abhishek Kumar for his behavior and would tell him that he wouldn’t change and this kind of behavior is not acceptable.

He would get slammed for the way and the things he tells to Ankita and Isha and says that this will damage his career.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : What! Abhishek Kumar Nominates Samarth Jurel, Alleging Exploitation of Isha Malviya in Bigg Boss 17

