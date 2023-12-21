What! Abhishek Kumar Nominates Samarth Jurel, Alleging Exploitation of Isha Malviya in Bigg Boss 17

MUMBAI: As the intensity of Bigg Boss 17 grows with each passing day, the nomination task took centre stage in a recent episode. Housemates seized the opportunity to nominate their rivals or disliked contestants, leading to a tense atmosphere within the Bigg Boss house. Abhishek Kumar, in his turn to nominate, chose Samarth Jurel and made a noteworthy comment.

Abhishek Kumar playfully remarked, "Mera Pehla Naam hoga, very cutest…sorry dumbest. (My first name will be, very cutest...sorry dumbest)" before diving into a critical evaluation of Samarth Jurel. He stated, "Iske paas koi game nahi hai, Iska astitva nahi hai, Iska abhi bhi wajood nahi hai, Isha ke alawa. (He has no game; he has no existence; he still does not have a presence except for Isha.)" Abhishek alleged that Samarth uses Isha to spark fights, claiming, "Main baar baar Isha ko drag nahi kar raha hu, yeh Isha ko drag karta haai aur Isha ko use karta hai, mere saath fight karne mein. (I am not repeatedly dragging Isha; he drags Isha and uses Isha to fight against me.)"

In response, Isha Malviya defended Samarth with sarcasm, saying, "Aapne toh kuch kaha kaha hai, sona tapakta hai muh se aapke. (You've never said anything; gold seems to drop from your mouth.)" Abhishek, maintaining humour, nominated someone else and responded, "Jaise ke Isha ne kaha hai, ki main rishte nahi nibhata hu. Toh maine rishta abhi tak nibhaya hai. Isloye maine aapko nominate nahi kiya hai. (As Isha has said, I don't fulfil relationships. So far, I have maintained the relationship. That's why I haven't nominated you.)"

Rinku Dhawan applauded Abhishek's approach with a "Mic Drop," but Isha, Samarth, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain criticized Abhishek, accusing him of disrespecting Isha on multiple occasions. The episode showcased a mix of accusations and disagreements, setting tension among the housemates.

Abhishek Kumar's second nominee for elimination was Ankita Lokhande. Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Anurag Dobhal, and Ankita Lokhande are the contestants nominated for this week, adding an extra layer of anticipation and drama to the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Credit: Pinkvilla