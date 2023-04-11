Humorous! Bigg Boss 17: Arun’s response to Abhishek during fight left fans in split; Says ‘Teri Baraat nikalunga…’

MUMBAI: In the most recent Bigg Boss 17 episode, Abhishek Kumar and Arun argued verbally. The fight between Khaanzadi and Mannara set the stage for the eventual fight between Abhishek and Arun. Arun was heard saying, during their fight, Agar mein nahi gaya toh dekhna teri Baraat nikalunga, teri baarat nahi nikala toh mere naam Arun nahi. Dekhna teri kaisi band bajata hun.”

One of the fans wrote, “Arun bhai solid hai..thoda or involve honge to or maza aayega.” The another one said, “Arun & Sunny..they are hilllllaaaariouuuusssss...awesome twosome duos..!! They are soooo comfortable with each other & they understand each other without saying anything.”

The third person wrote, “Abhishek isn’t ready to marry Arun bhai na Isha ki intezar karna ha usko breakup Toh hoga hi sooner or later #BB17.” The fourth one comment reads, “Maturity is when you realize #ArunMashettey and #SunnyArya are more entertaining and kind .... than spoilt Brat #AbhishekKumar.”

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman gave a few housemates a reality check. The love angle between Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar has sparked a lot of discussion among BB fans and inside the house. Many have questioned this love affair's genuineness and loyalty.

Firoza and Abhishek openly declare their affection for each other. However, Khanzaadi shared that Abhishek makes her feel uncomfortable to Arun Mahashetty and Sunny Arya, also known as Tehalka Bhai. The housemates are shocked by Salman's disclosure, but Abhishek reacts differently. The host is baffled by Abhishek's ignorance after he got into an argument with Arun and Sunny following Salman's speech. Arun and Sunny clash with Abhishek, who warns them to stay away from Khanzaadi.

Following their heated argument, a shocked Salman makes fun of Abhishek's stupidity. He states, "Thoda toh dimag lagao yaar Abhishek. Aapke funde hi galat ja rahe hai yaar. Kisi ko koi baat samaj nahi aati yaha par."

