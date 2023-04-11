Humorous! Bigg Boss 17: Arun’s response to Abhishek during fight left fans in split; Says ‘Teri Baraat nikalunga…’

The fight between Khaanzadi and Mannara set the stage for the eventual fight between Abhishek and Arun. Arun was heard saying, during their fight, Agar mein nahi gaya toh dekhna teri Baraat nikalunga, teri baarat nahi nikala toh mere naam Arun nahi. Dekhna teri kaisi band bajata hun.”
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 12:06
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: In the most recent Bigg Boss 17 episode, Abhishek Kumar and Arun argued verbally. The fight between Khaanzadi and Mannara set the stage for the eventual fight between Abhishek and Arun. Arun was heard saying, during their fight, Agar mein nahi gaya toh dekhna teri Baraat nikalunga, teri baarat nahi nikala toh mere naam Arun nahi. Dekhna teri kaisi band bajata hun.”

(Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss slams Isha Malviya for showing double standards and for using Abhishek and Samarth for her benefits)

One of the fans wrote, “Arun bhai solid hai..thoda or involve honge to or maza aayega.” The another one said, “Arun & Sunny..they are hilllllaaaariouuuusssss...awesome twosome duos..!! They are soooo comfortable with each other & they understand each other without saying anything.”

The third person wrote, “Abhishek isn’t ready to marry Arun bhai na Isha ki intezar karna ha usko  breakup Toh hoga hi sooner or later #BB17.” The fourth one comment reads, “Maturity is when you realize #ArunMashettey and #SunnyArya  are more entertaining and kind .... than spoilt Brat #AbhishekKumar.”

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman gave a few housemates a reality check. The love angle between Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar has sparked a lot of discussion among BB fans and inside the house. Many have questioned this love affair's genuineness and loyalty.

Firoza and Abhishek openly declare their affection for each other. However, Khanzaadi shared that Abhishek makes her feel uncomfortable to Arun Mahashetty and Sunny Arya, also known as Tehalka Bhai. The housemates are shocked by Salman's disclosure, but Abhishek reacts differently. The host is baffled by Abhishek's ignorance after he got into an argument with Arun and Sunny following Salman's speech. Arun and Sunny clash with Abhishek, who warns them to stay away from Khanzaadi.

Following their heated argument, a shocked Salman makes fun of Abhishek's stupidity. He states, "Thoda toh dimag lagao yaar Abhishek. Aapke funde hi galat ja rahe hai yaar. Kisi ko koi baat samaj nahi aati yaha par."

(Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! These contestants are nominated for this week )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- DNA

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 12:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Mohak and I are complete opposites, we do not like the same things and we are still together: Nidhi Kumar on her participation in Temptation Island
MUMBAI: Temptation Island has been one of the most awaited shows and this is one of the biggest reality shows which has...
Hotness Alert! Janhvi Kapoor looks hot and happening in this new photo shoot, check it out
MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of the famous filmproducar Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, is an attractive and...
Wow! Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan advises Elvish Yadav on navigating negativity amid rave party controversy
MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, has been booked by the Noida police for purportedly supplying...
Anupamaa: OMG! Tabish joins Dimpy in handling the dance academy; Baa thanks Anuj and Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Humorous! Bigg Boss 17: Arun’s response to Abhishek during fight left fans in split; Says ‘Teri Baraat nikalunga…’
MUMBAI: In the most recent Bigg Boss 17 episode, Abhishek Kumar and Arun argued verbally. The fight between Khaanzadi...
HIGH-POINT DRAMA! Imlie: Sonali brings Imlie's family to expose her in front of Annapurna
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Imlie is now gearing up for a very high voltage drama in the upcoming episodes. We all know...
Recent Stories
Janhvi Kapoor
Hotness Alert! Janhvi Kapoor looks hot and happening in this new photo shoot, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss
Wow! Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan advises Elvish Yadav on navigating negativity amid rave party controversy
Jiya Shankar
OMG! Actress Jiya Shankar handles oops moment with grace as the gown strap slips off her shoulders
Amar
Exclusive! Amar Upadhayay talks about his new show Dori, the thought behind it, and more, says “I think this show is going to be an eye-opener, this level of discrimination is just wrong”!
Shruti Panwar
EXCLUSIVE! Shruti Panwar opens up on bagging Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, says, ''It is beautiful to work with Rajan after almost 23 to 24 years'', shares experience about shooting in Mahabaleshwar and much more
Vicky
Woah! Here are couples who had major disagreements in the Bigg Boss house over the years
Rakhi
Must read! Here are Bigg Boss contestants over the years who were loved in the show, but later hated upon