Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ace producer Ekta Kapoor to grace the show; calls Munawar Faruqui a boring player

MUMBAI : The "Weekend Ka Vaar" is one of the most anticipated episodes of the show as the audience gets to know which contestant has done well and who hasn't.

This "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode, Salman Khan won't be hosting, but Karan Johar will be.

We have seen how Karan used to host Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and how blunt and frank he used to be.

In today’s episode, Karan will lash out at Mannara, Abhishek, Ankita and Vicky for the way they are playing and will tell them where they are going right or wrong.

He would lash out at Mannara Chopra for her double standard game, call her a hypocrite and post the fight with Arun, Abhishek would break down and create a ruckus for which he would get a scolding from Karan Johar.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Biggest twist to take place in the show owing to the high TRPs; four – five contestants to get evicted next week and wild card contestants would be entering the show

Ankita will also be questioned on her friendship with Munawar and call it as convenience.

Ekta Kapoor will appear on the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode where she would interact with the contestants of the show through a video call.

Karan Johar will inform the contestants that Ekta has just won an Emmy award and there is going to be a special message for the contestants.

Ekta would especially address Munawar’s game to be boring. She would tell him, “After winning a reality show, I expected that you would really play the game a little better. In the beginning, your game was good but now it has become boring”.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans and audience see Munawar as a strong contestant and hence, they expect a lot from his game.

Do you agree with what Ekta had to say about Munawar?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Sunny Arya aka Tehelka gets physical on Abhishek Kumar, might get eliminated this “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode