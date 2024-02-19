Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande speaks about her insecurities with Mannara Chopra and reveals if Neil – Aishwarya and her could ever be friends

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande needs no introduction as she is a huge name in the entertainment business.

She rose to fame by essaying the character of Archana in the Tv serial “Pavitra Rishta” and she has become a household name.

Post that she ventured into Hindi Movies and debuted in the movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3.

She has also participated in the dance reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” Season 4.

Recently, she had made headlines as she had participated in the reality show “Bigg Boss” where she was seen as a strong contestant and her game was loved by the audience.

She emerged as the third runner up of the game, she had made news inside and outside of the house for constant fights with Mannara and her husband Vicky, but post the show everything is fine in her married life and everything is forgotten in the Bigg Boss house.

TellyChakkar had got in touch with Ankita and asked her if she regretted doing Bigg Boss and what is the equation between Neil – Aishwarya and her.

What do you have to say about the fights that took place in the house? What was the one element that was missing and now that you're out what it is the one thing you'd like to work on?

No element was missing as such and we had a lot of fun but I would say that the arguments that happened in the house I wish we hadn’t said those things out of being emotional or something, otherwise I have no regrets. I have learnt how to control my emotions especially when so many people are watching you and living with you and we have to be careful of our words.

Did you regret doing the show as once you're out you’ll get to see the clips?

We don’t have any regrets. We had fun as the audience only saw one hour of the episode and most of the time only fights were shown but we had a good time and had so much fun. Neither Vicky nor I have any regrets about doing the show and we have learnt a lot from the house and our relationship has become stronger.

Did you have insecurity with Mannara Chopra and Sana Raees Khan?

I don't have any problems with Sana in my list. Only Mannara was there and I didn’t use the word insecurity. Abhishek used the word and the audience caught that. I am not insecure but I am possessive for the people I love and I am protective. But with Mannara I had my own conflicts and problems and I didn’t like the friendship between Vicky and her because I felt like she was teasing me and I didn’t have problems with his friendship with Sana, Isha or even KhanZaadi.

In the beginning you got along with Neil – Aishwarya. Later, things didn’t work well so now when the show is over have you resolved things?

I think Vicky had a great bonding with Neil – Aishwarya after doing smart Jodi. But I don't have a connection. Whatever happened in the house it was a testing period to see the friendship, so I feel that the relationship was not for us only and hence I think the friendship isn’t there. In the house I tried to solve things but it didn't work and it had to be both ways. Just me working on it won’t work, then I changed that I won’t try to mend things. Whoever wants to keep a connection is more than welcome. I think Aishwarya always didn’t want to keep the friendship. Actually, there wasn’t one to begin with. I used to like Aishwarya hence I tried to solve things, but I feel now things won’t work and even if we just smile at each other that will also be fine.

Well, there is no doubt that Ankita played the game well and her eviction came as a shock to many.

