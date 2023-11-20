Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Anupamaa actress Tassnim Nerurkar, Flora Sani and Bhavin Bhanushali to have wild card entries?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the top 5 shows on teleiviosn and is doing well when it comes to TRPS.

One of the reasons why the show is doing so well is because of the content and drama that is happening in the house.

We had reported earlier that Bigg Boss will be bringing a big twist in the house where 4 contestants would be eliminated and five wild card contestants would be introduced in the show.

This would happen owing to a few contestants who are not at all contributing to the show. Bigg Boss would evict them and would introduce new wild card entries to spice up the show.

As per sources, Anupamaa actress Tassnim Nerurkar, Flora Sani and Bhavin Bhanushali have been approached to enter the show has wild card entries.

Tassnim and Flora's name did float around before the show had began.

Well, it will be interesting to see with the entry of the wild card contestants, would there be any change in the game and would it become more interesting.

In the Bigg Boss house Vicky, Ankita, Isha, Abhishek, Munawar, KhanZaadi and Mannara are the few contestants who are playing the game and are seen in the show.

But contestants like Neil, Rinku, Jigna, Arun, Sunny, Sana and Anurag still need to buckle up their game in order to continue their game in Bigg Boss.

