Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Rakhi Sawant, Adil Durani, Raghav Sharma and Poonam Pandey approached to enter the show as wild card entry?

Soon Bigg Boss will see a twist in the show where four contestants would be evicted and five wild card contestants would be introduced that might change the narrative of the game.
BIGG BOSS

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the top 5 shows on teleiviosn and is doing well when it comes to TRPS.

One of the reasons why the show is doing so well is because of the content and drama that is happening in the house. 

We had reported earlier that Bigg Boss will be bringing a big twist in the house where 4 contestants would be eliminated and five wild card contestants would be introduced in the show. 

This would happen owing to a few contestants who are not at all contributing to the show and hence Bigg Boss would evict them and would introduce new wild card entries to spice up the show. 

Bigg Boss Season 17: What! Neil Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan and Naved Sole in danger zone; housemates to eliminate one of them

As per sources, Rakhi Sawant, Adil Durani, Raghav Sharma and Poonam Pandey have been approached to be the wild card contestants though there is no confirmation on the same.

We did see in Bigg Boss Season 14 how Rakhi Sawant entered the show as a wild card contestant how she changed the game and brought in the TRP  ratings. 

We have also seen Poonam Pandey's game in Lock Upp Season 1 where she has reached the finale of the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see with the entry of the wild card contestants would there be any change in the game and would it become more interesting. 

In the Bigg Boss house Vicky, Ankita, Isha, Abhishek, Munawar, KhanZaadi and Mannara are the few contestants who are playing the game and are seen in the show.

But contestants like Neil, Rinku, Jigna, Arun, Sunny, Sana, Anurag still need to buckle up their game in order to continue their game in Bigg Boss. 

Who do you think should enter as a wild card contestant? 

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Contestants have this surprise for Katrina Kaif

