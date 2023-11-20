Bigg Boss Season 17: What! Neil Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan and Naved Sole in danger zone; housemates to eliminate one of them

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the loved and celebrated shows on television and its having a good TRP rating.

The show is doing so well and it's because of the drama and fights that are happening in the house as the contestants are giving a lot of drama.

We saw how during the "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode Salman Khan lashed out at Ankita, Isha, Munawar and Mannara and told them to concentrate on the game as then they would loose the plot.

He also gave a indirect taunt to Anurag and told him that from now on people who have a problem with him he doesn't care and he won't talk to them during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Now Bigg Boss will bring a twst in the game where he would tell the contestants in the "Dimag" room to choose three contestants whom they feel do not deserve to be in the Bigg Boss house as they do not do anything.

The "Dimag" contestants would nomiate Neil, Rinku and Navid as contestants who have contributed the least in the show.

Bigg Boss will announce that now the housemates with majority of votes would have to take that person's name who they feel needs to get eliminated from the show.

Well, the housemates break down as they do not know whose name to take as they feel that all the contestants are doing well in the show.

But Bigg Boss gives them an ultimatum that they have to vote someone out or else thw entire house would get nominated.

It will be interesting to see who would the housemates choose to evict.

Who do you think will get eliminated from the show?

