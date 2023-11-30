Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss asks the contestants to troll Vicky Jain and Anurag Dobhal

MUMBAI : In the current season of Bigg Boss Season 17, the one thing that is missing is the number of tasks given by the makers for the contestants to do.

Bigg Boss hardly gives contestants any task to perform and that is one thing that the audience are missing to watch.

We have exclusively got to know that Bigg Boss will give a new task where he would tell them to troll or make some negative comments about Anurag or Vicky.

Social media isn't available here, but HMs have to leave their negative comments for Anurag and Vicky one by one as Bigg Boss has instructed them.

In the task, there would be customized comments kept on a table, and each contestant had to label their picked up contestant (Anurag or Vicky) and stick the same on their jacket.

Rinku picked Anurag and gave the reason that he is the one who thought that Anurag is capable enough to be in the house. He went against the housemates and against BB, which isn't fair. This is not the way one needs to play the game and calls him the worst player of Bigg Boss.

( ALSO READ : Boss Season 17: Shocking! Sunny Arya aka Tehelka gets physical on Abhishek Kumar might get eliminated this “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode

Well, there is no doubt that Vicky is a great player and since day one, he has been playing the game well. The audience has labeled him as the mastermind of this season, whereas Anurag is grabbing the headlines for his complaints with regards to the show and makers about being biased to TV actors.

It will be interesting to see who among Anurag and Vicky would be picked up by the contestants of the show to troll.

Who do you think will be most trolled?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Biggest twist to take place in the show owing to the high TRPs; four – five contestants to get evicted next week and wild card contestants would be entering the show