Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! "I only said "Yes" to the show because of my husband Vicky Jain or else I wouldn't have done this show alone for sure, he is excited and I have my biggest support with me" - Ankita Lokhande

MUMBAI: Ankita is a huge name in the entertainment business and she has a massive fan following.

She made her acting debut with an award-winning role in Pavitra Rishta. One of the highest paid television actors in India

She then ventured into movies and debuted with the movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi where she won a lot of praise and awards.

These days she is making headlines for her participation in the reality show "Bigg Boss Season 17" as she has entered the house with her husband Vicky Jain.

Before entering the show TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what made her say "Yes" to the show and how she would deal with the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan.

Your name has always popped up for almost all seasons. What made you say "Yes" this time?

I only said "Yes" because of my husband because he is very excited and this time we thought we would listen to what our heart is saying and he is my strength and that's why I am doing the show. I wouldn't have done the show if he wasn't there because he is there, I have no worry.

How are you going to deal with the weekend episode and especially with Salman Khan who is so opinionated and sometimes grills a contestant but also praises you when needed. So how will you tackle this situation of communicating with Salman Khan?

I will feel bad if he grills other people but I hope he doesn't grill me.

There are so many tough tasks that take place in the BB house where one has to sacrifice their family photos, sometimes drink water from a dog’s plate, shape eyebrows etc so to what extent will you go to do a task?

See it all depends on the situation and the circumstances. I have no problem doing it for a task and Vicky is also a sporty type of person. I have that sportsmanship spirit so if I had to shape my eyebrows then why not and if Bigg Boss wants me to look ugly then I will do it for them.

Well, the fans are super excited to watch Ankita in Bigg Boss as they see her as a strong contestant of the show.

