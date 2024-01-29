Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! THIS person is the winner according to Arun’s family, revelations inside

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 has entered in its final leg and the competition has only got tough.

Currently, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashetty, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar are the top finalists of the show.

Also read - Bigg Boss Season 17: Wow! THIS is how the winning trophy for this season looks like

All the contestants are back on the finale episode to perform for the audience and cheer for their favourite finalists.

In the finale week, we have Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashetty and Abhishek Kumar.

We got to see the top finalist’s family and closed ones wishing well for them. Later, the family members were even called on the show, seeing which the contestants got very emotional and started crying.

Then we got to Salman Khan taking over the stage and having fun with the contestants and the audience too. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and R.Madhavan had also entered the show for their movie Shaitaan’s promotion.

We saw Arun Mashetty’s eviction being announced on the show and after that even Ankita Lokhande was evicted.

Now we got in touch with a few members from Arun’s family where they revealed some interesting insight.

When asked about how they feel about Arun’s journey, the family said that they are very proud of him as he was the only person who was genuine throughout the game and would’ve been evicted if that wasn’t the case, adding that Arun is winner for them.

When asked about how people think that Arun has reached the finale ‘So So ke’, the family responded to it by saying that it’s just a tag given to him, as people to see him on bed a lot and also got to watch the fun videos of Arun and Tehalka together. They also pointed out how Arun once clarified that he eats food also on the bed, which is a habit. The family clarified that it’s because he stays in front of the system that he became a gamer and so the tag he has got is completely wrong.

When asked about how there was a revelation that he once lost his baby and how the revelation became a major topic of discussion outside, the family replied by saying that he was informed about it in the confession room and there was no big ruckus about it and Arun’s wife was not alone and that they all were supporting the wife while Arun was in the house.

When asked who they see as winner this time, they took Arun’s name as according to them Arun is the winner and that the whole family is proud of him. Additionally, they also revealed that through the show, they found a brother in Tehalka and revealed that just how Tehalka has lost a brother once, even they had lost a brother in the past. The family also pointed out that in the torture task, according to them, Arun was the only one who survived till the end.

Also read - Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is when the makers of the show would introduce the briefcase of Rs. 10 Lakhs to the finalists

It will be interesting to see who will lift the coveted trophy! Who are you vouching for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Keep reading this space for all the latest and exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss 17 airs on Jio Cinema.