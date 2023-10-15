Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Rinku Dhawan talks about how she would communicate with Salman Khan; and reveals why she is doing the show

MUMBAI: Rinku Dhawan is a known actress of television and she has been in the industry for about more than a decade.

She is best known for her roles in serials like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, 'Yeh Vaada Raha etc.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 and she has finally entered the house.

Before entering the house TellyChakkar got in touch with Rinku and asked her why she did the show and how she would tackle Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar.

Are you doing the show that made you say “ YES” as it’s not an easy show to do where you are locked in for 4 months?

To Be honest it was a very organic process to how things feel to place between me and the makers and there wasn't any thought or so it's just things feel into place and very organic things feel into place and I am going to be there for four months there is no doubt for it and you give your best.

How are you going to deal with the weekend episode and especially with Salman Khan who is so opinionated and sometimes grills a contestant and if you do good he will praise you so how will you tackle this situation of communicating with Salman Khan?

Anyone does good that person will be praised by Salman and if I go wrong he will guide and make me understand now it depends on the mistake how his tone would go. How much I have seen I don't think he loses his cool and he gives his opinion and guides as he is the only person to tell you where you go right or wrong and he guides you so well.

In Bigg Boss we have often seen how contestants lose their cool in fights or in arguments which then become a huge issue and topic of discussion. How would you handle your anger?

I will try to handle my anger I don't know how will I handle it, maybe I will close myself in the bathroom, walk away that's the only way I can hold my anger, if I stand in front of you the fight will escalate, so it's better to leave rather than building the anger.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would love to see the game of Rinku Dhawan.

