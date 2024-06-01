Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Salman Khan lashes out at Ankita Lokhande for her biased decision towards Abhishek Kumar and eliminating him from the show

Ankita took the decision of eliminating Abhishek and owing to his action of slapping Samarth now Salman Khan would lash out at her decision and call it bias.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 19:12
Salman

MUMBAI: There are lots happening in the Bigg Boss house with more fights and drama as the show is nearing its finale.

Ankita Lokhande since day one has been playing the game and made her presence felt in the Bigg Boss house and has made a place in the audience's heart and she is considered as one of the strongest contestants of the show.

The one person she doesn’t get along with in the Bigg Boss house is Mannara and the two keep having fights with each other.

But the one thing that is grabbing headlines is the fights with her husband Vicky Jain which are becoming even more worse.

We have often seen them fighting and having issues where they two keep blaming each other for some or the other reason. Netizens feel that they would have issues post the show as Vicky doesn’t talk properly to Ankita.

Ankita breaks down as she doesn’t know what is going wrong between Vicky and her.

We also saw the clip where Vicky was about to hit Ankita and we did see for a second how petrified she looked.

ALSO READ :Must read! Ankita Lokhande reveals bursting out in tears after seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's dead photos all over social media; Read on to know more!

In one of the episodes she also told Vicky that if he has so many issues with him then she will think about living with him and might file for a divorce.

But now the actress was picked up by Salman Khan during the “Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode where he would lash out on her for her decision of eliminating Abhishek Kumar.

He would tell her that her decision was so biased and tells that she saw that he was provoked by Samarth and Isha and how they put the tissue paper in his mouth and the blanket too.

He also questioned her on how could be so biased with the decision and evict him or even blame him for that matter.

Well, it will be interesting to see what would be Ankita’s explanation on this decision of eliminating Abhishek.

What do you think Ankita's decision was right?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Vicky Jain reveals Ankita Lokhande is the reason he has lost all his friends

 

 

About Author

