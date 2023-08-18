Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer's father Touqeer Hassan Khan to participate in the upcoming season

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin from the third week of September or first week of October and the makers have already started their preparation and have approached a few celebrities for the show. As per sources, Sumbul Touqeer's father Touqeer Hassan Khan has been approached for the show
Sumbul Touqeer

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up. 

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

We had earlier reported that the new concept of the show would be singles Vs couples and this seems to be an unique concept.

As per sources, Sumbul Touqeer's  father Touqeer Hassan Khan has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show and if things work out, then he would be part of the show.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17:OMG! Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan declined the offer of the upcoming season for this shocking reason)

Last year, Sumbul was a part of the show and she did exceptionally well and she was eliminated just two weeks before the finale and she did play the game well.

The audience have seen him in the Bigg Boss Season 16 house when he had come to support his daughter and how he made headlines just by coming on the show once.

Well, there is no doubt that he would be an interesting contestant on the reality show and he would entertain the audience.

Would you like to see Touqeer Hassan Khan in the upcoming season?

Do let us know in the comments below?

(ALSO READ : Exclusive! Zee TV's Maitree to go off-air, THIS is when the final episode will telecast)

