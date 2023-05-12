Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Sunny Arya aka Tehelka reveals if makers were biased in the decision to evict him and if he feels somewhere he was provoked by Abhishek

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well when it comes to the TRP ratings and it is among the top ten shows on BARC ratings.

One of the reasons why the show is doing so well is because of the content and drama the contestants are given.

Sunny Arya aka Tehelka was one of the confirmed contestants of the show and he had just started to play the game and Salman Khan used to praise him a lot.

But unfortunately, he was evicted from the house owing to the physical fight with Abhishek and hence his journey came to an end.

ALSO READ :MUST READ! All you need to know about Bigg Boss 17 contestant Sunny Arya

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sunny and asked him if he felt the makers were biased toward him and did feel that he was provoked by Abhishek and hence couldn’t handle his anger.

Do you think that makers were biased when it came to other contestants and did you fell that your eviction wasn’t fair?

I didn’t feel so as I know Bigg Boss is fair with all the contestants. I would like to say that Salman Khan has helped me grow in the show. Whenever any guest came he always took my name to perform and it was me who he used to pick up. But when this incident happened I was shocked that they should have given some punishment like what they gave to Anurag but eviction was something I didn’t expect.

Fans were saying that Abhishek has the habit of provoking do you think you got trapped in it?

No, I don’t think I got trapped in Abhishek’s habit and I used to keep a distance from him and then he started to target my brother Arun. When Sana and he were speaking even then he came in between and began to instigate and now the same thing happened in my incident when Isha was speaking to Arun again he jumped in.

I noticed him and how he troubled him and I took a stand for him. I asked him if he would do something like this again and he said “Yes” and that’s when I caught his collar and pushed him but I didn’t hit him or anything. I didn’t fight with everyone and only Abhishek was the most misbehaved person, he didn’t go and I went it was all destiny.

When things are over with Isha and Samarth has entered the show then why does he take a stand for her every time?

I think he wants to show the audience how nice he is and love doesn’t go so easily. He knows that Isha loves Samarth and she is with him but he still needs to show people that he is still there for Isha.

There is a big discussion on how Samarth is kissing Isha and their romance begins anytime. Did you ever see it and get uncomfortable?

Yes, once or twice I did see it and I told Arun also and we discussed how wrong it is as it’s a family show and children and adults are watching it but they should understand it they are not kids they need to understand it.

Well, there is no doubt that Sunny was a good player and he had just started to play the game but unfortunately, he was eliminated from the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Woah! Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya to be eleminated from Bigg Boss 17 for this reason?