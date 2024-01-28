Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale: OMG! Ankita Lokhande evicted from the show emerges as the third runner up of the show; Salman Khan says “For Me You Are The Winner Of The Show”

MUMBAI: Today the finale of the show is taking place and among Ankita, Mannara, Munawar, Abhishek and Arun one would emerge as the finale of the show.

Salman Khan has finally come and has begun the finale of the show and congratulated the top five finalists of the show.

He is also seen pulling the leg of Ankita and Vicky’s marriage and is told Ankita to check the CCTV camera of what he has done.

Ankita Lokhande has been evicted from the show and she has emerged as the third runner up of the show.

She was seen as one of the strong contestants of the show and her eviction has come as a shock to the audience and the fans.

While she was evicted, Salman Khan told her that for him she is the winner of this season as she has played the game in a dignified manner.

Since day one she has been playing the game well and has made a place in the audience’s heart.

She has made headlines for her fights with her husband Vicky that went viral on social media and were so bad that the audience began to predict their divorce.

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, Salman Khan used to advise her where she was wrong and show she needs to handle things.

Her fights with Mannara Chopra was also spoken about as the two didn’t get along with each other.

She was a very strong headed contestant and always voiced her opinions and took stand when something went wrong and was always there when people broke down.

Well, her eviction is shocking as everyone thought that she would be the winner of the show.

We wish Ankita the best for her future projects and we hope to see her on screen back.

