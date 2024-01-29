Bigg Boss Season 17: Interesting! Arun Mashetty not satisfied with Munawar’s victory, here’s why

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 had entered in its final leg and the competition got tough by the end.

All the contestants are back on the finale episode to perform for the audience and cheer for their favourite finalists.

In the finale week, we saw Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashetty and Abhishek Kumar.

We got to see the top finalist’s family and closed ones wishing well for them. Later, the family members were even called on the show, seeing which the contestants got very emotional and started crying.

Then we got to Salman Khan taking over the stage and having fun with the contestants and the audience too.

We saw Arun Mashetty’s eviction being announced on the show and after that even Ankita Lokhande was evicted. Later, Mannara Chopra was eliminated too.

Leaving Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui for the race to victory, the audience was eager to see who emerges victorious. That’s when in the end, Salman Khan announced that it is Manuwar Faruqui who takes the trophy home as the winner of Bigg Boss home while Abhishk Kumar became the first runner up.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Arun Mashetty spilled the beans and gave some interesting insights when asked about how he kept his composure in the house of Bigg Boss, was Munawar Faruqui a deserving winner and much more

How did he keep his composure in the house of Bigg Boss despite of how everything in the house going chaotic?

To this, Arun Mashetty said that everytime he thought the situation was going tough, he would tighten his fists and just stay calm as he understood that violence was wrong, even though the level of torture was such that if it was someone else in his place they would have surely taken some aggressive action.

After Abhishek raised his hand, he was brought back in. Did you feel bad about it?

To this, Arun Mashetty said that he felt bad and was completely against Abhishek coming back and had even expressed his opinion in the show as he felt that Tehelka made some mistakes but he never raised his hand on someone. He added that even after all this, if it was the audience’s decision to bring him in then he cannot go against that decision.

There are people in the audience who think that you did not do anything to get into the house of Bigg Boss. What do you have to say about that?

On this, Arun Mashetty said that he did what he did and the audience saw the hard work while some couldn’t see it. He added that there must be something for sure that the audience saw and he came so far in the show and the audience also liked his Hyderabadi accent and his truthfulness.

How did he feel when some people had problem with his Hyderabadi accent?

To this, Arun Mashetty said that he felt that Sana was the one who had problem with the accent but it didn’t matter to him as according to him, it didn’t matter to him and that Sana always wanted to play different cards like women card, work cark, sympathy card.

Who else according to him, played some card?

To this, Arun Mashetty said that he could clearly see Sana playing woman card, sympathy card and other such things. He was also shocked by some people’s two-faced nature. He also claimed that Abhishek Kumar’s friendship is conditional and has a monetary purpose.

Were you satisfied by Munawar’s victory?

To this, Arun Mashetty said that Munawar was lucky to win as Ayesha’s revelations really made his chances slim. What he did earlier, all those actions gave him a reality check but it’s a big deal that on national television, he accepted everything. Arun Mashetty hopes that Munawar doesn’t repeat his mistakes now that he is out and the show is done and also doesn’t take disadvantage of his fame.

Do you want to do any other reality show after this?

To this, Arun Mashetty said that he will see, he won’t deny work be it from anywhere but the show has just ended and he needs sometime to spend with his wife as she recently suffered through miscarriage.

