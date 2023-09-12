Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt continue to be the top most popular contestants of the show ; Mannara Chopra enters the list

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most loved and celebrated shows of television and this season is doing exceptionally well and it's among the top ten shows when it comes to TRP ratings.

One of the reasons is that the contestants are giving a lot of drama and content to the show.

We have seen that since day one Munawar, Ankita, Abhishek, Isha, Vicky, KhanZaadi, Mannara are few of the contestants who are playing the game and are seen in the show.

They have been vocal about their thoughts and always put forth what they think.

Here we bring you the top five popular Bigg Boss contestants as per voting on a very popular entertainment portal.

Munawar and Ankita as usual take the spot first and second and then on fourth and fifth we have Aishwarya and Neil.

These four contestants have been consistent when it comes to the most popular ones.

The new entry to this list is Mannara Chopra and deserving though as she gives a lot of content to the show.

Munawar and Ankita have been playing the game. Ankita plays the game in an open ground and is vocal about a lot of things, whereas Munawar is a silent player but his planning and plotting continues.

On the other hand, surprising to see Neil and Aishwarya in the list as they aren’t contributing much to the show but this definitely shows their fan following power and hence they made it to the top five popular ones.

Mannara is no surprise there as she is also playing the game and is creating a lot of ruckus in the house and making headlines inside and outside the Bigg Boss house.

She used to be the favorite of Bigg Boss and Salman Khan but not anymore as she keeps finding validation.

Well, there is no doubt that this season is quite interesting as every episode something or the other happens.

