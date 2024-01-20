Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra sends a message to her niece Mannara Chopra says “ Congratulations! You are one of the finalist you are one “Chopra” girl and I am so proud of you best wishes”

Mannara is one of the strong contestants of the show and the audience loves her and she has become one of the finalists of the show. Now Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra has extended support to her niece.
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI : Mannara Chopra is an Indian actress and model who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films.

She has also won many awards down south and has been a successful actress there.

These days she is grabbing headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17.

Since day one she has been playing the game and she is the favorite of Bigg Boss and the audiences at times. She is the favorite of Salman Khan as he does take her side.

The one person she doesn’t get along with is Ankita Lokhande and they keep having fights in the house.

Her friendship with Munawar made headlines outside the house and the fans love to see them together but their friendship is on and off.

We have often seen them fighting and the arguments are really bad, though at times Munawar is clueless as to what the matter is.

Now Mannara has become the finalist of the show and that’ a huge achievement considering she has a fan  base down south and had built a strong fan base around the nation through her game in Bigg Boss.

Mannara’ cousin sister Priyanka Chopra’s  mother has come out and supported the actress.

She took to social media and said “You are doing well and you are one of the finalists of the show, I am proud of you, stay strong. Keep a strong head on your shoulders, don't let them break you. You are one “Chopra” girl and you are really strong, All the best. Proud of you, stay strong. Love You”

Well, that is really a sweet encouraging message from Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra and there is no doubt that Mannara has really played the game well and she deserves to be the finalist of the show.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

