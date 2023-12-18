Bigg Boss Season 17: Munawar Faruqui emotionally breaks down after wild card entry Ayesha Khan accuses him of dating multiple women, “I know I have broken a heart”

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most successful shows on television and it’s among the top ten shows when it comes in the TRP ratings. One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the good drama and fights happening in the house. We saw last week for the first time Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task of this season and how the contestants went all out to give their best to become the captain of the house and Munawar became the first captain of the house.

Now, Ayesha Khan has entered the show as a wild card entry and she has been making headlines for quite some time for the accusations she has put on Munawar for two timing her with Nazila. In the latest episode, she is seen confronting Munawar and saying, “you told me you have broken up with Nazila but you have been talking about your relationship with her so loudly on the show. You told me you love me and want to spend time with me. You told me you love me and want to spend quality time with me. And all this while you were begging her to say… isko two timing nai bole. Toh main kaise aaye picture mein. Sirf mere aur uski baat hoti na toh main shayad yeh conversation sun lete. There were other women involved.”

Munawar is seen in tears after the conversation and tells her, “I know I have broken a heart and I am not happy about it. If Bigg Boss opens the door, I’ll walk out.”

Munawar has been talking about dating Nazila Sitaishi.

Ayesha later said, “I would have mentioned how we are in love. I am not stupid that I would go against his massive fanbase, which has already given me so much hate. I am just going to bring out the truth.”

Ayesha added, “He asked me out. While we were not committed, things were happening between us. Now he is lying on national television about his dating life. I need to confront him.” she further added, “He has broken my trust. He kept me hooked while he was involved with other women. When a show like Bigg Boss brings you on board, they want fans to see your real side. And here he is acting like a saint, pretending to be a nice man. Why will anyone pay you to put up a fake personality? So, it is their right to take measures to bring out the reality.”

Credit-Indianexpress



