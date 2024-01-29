Bigg Boss Season 17: Netizens React! “Bechari ka moye moye ho gaya” – Netizens on Ankita Lokhande’s eviction as she leaves seemingly upset

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 had entered in its final leg and the competition got tough by the end.

All the contestants are back on the finale episode to perform for the audience and cheer for their favourite finalists.

In the finale week, we saw Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashetty and Abhishek Kumar.

We got to see the top finalist’s family and closed ones wishing well for them. Later, the family members were even called on the show, seeing which the contestants got very emotional and started crying.

Then we got to Salman Khan taking over the stage and having fun with the contestants and the audience too.

We saw Arun Mashetty’s eviction being announced on the show and after that even Ankita Lokhande was evicted. Later, Mannara Chopra was eliminated too.

Leaving Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui for the race to victory, the audience was eager to see who emerges victorious. That’s when in the end, Salman Khan announced that it is Manuwar Faruqui who takes the trophy home as the winner of Bigg Boss home while Abhishk Kumar became the first runner up.

While people are celebrating the wrap up of the show and the victory of Munawar Faruqui, netizens are reacting to Ankita Lokhande’s exit because there is a video that has gone viral wherein we can see an upset Ankita getting into the car.

Let’s check what netizens have to say:

As we can see in the comments, netizens have made Ankita a troll target because even after such a tough fight, she did not win the season.

What do you think about the final results? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

