Bigg Boss Season 17 : OH No! Munawar Faruqui breaks down as he talks about his five year old son

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is a reality show that one needs to play with mind; heart and emotions or else it will get difficult to stay in the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and already in the first week there is so much drama and fights.

Munawar Faruqui is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and he is slowly beginning to play the game.

The fans are waiting to see the real Munawar play the game as if he begins to play it can change a lot in the house.

The YouTuber gets along with Mannara, Ankita, Vicky, Neil, Aishwarya and KhanZaadi though they have fights they solve it and become friends again.

In the upcoming episode, Munawar will be seen talking to Neil where he talks about his ten year old son where he tells him that he is missing him a lot.

He tells Neil “"I have a 5-year-old son, we were staying away but he came to me six months back. After being around him for a couple of months I realized what I have been missing in life. Since the past three – four months I have connected a lot to him and I am missing him a lot. The whole time I am thinking what he would be doing”

Well, it was on his previous show “Lock Upp Season 1” when Munawar had told that he was married earlier and he has a five year old son and how at that point he wasn’t staying with him and how things have changed now.

This is a game that tests your patience and along with it also will test your emotions.

