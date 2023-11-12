Bigg Boss Season 17: OMG! Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain have a major showdown

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most loved and celebrated shows of television and this season is doing exceptionally well and it's among the top ten shows when it comes to TRP ratings.

One of the reasons is that the contestants are giving a lot of drama and content to the show.

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan would take the case of Abhishek and would tell him that his behavior is not good and that he needs to change it, he also calls him the most fake contestant of this season and told him that if he doesn’t change his behavior then he would have a tough time in life.

He also told Mannara to grow up and to stop being a child and start playing the game as an adult and told Munawar to stay away from her and not get into this complex friendship.

In the upcoming episode, Vicky and Abhishek will have a big showdown where the two will have a massive fight.

Abhishek will request Vicky that he essbles the washing vessels to which Vicky would refuse to do and he would tell Abhishek that since he is watching the vessels he only has to do this job.

Abhishek would tell Vicky that he is in no mood in fighting with him and that he should understand his point and he also calls out Vicky’s age and tells him that he is the weakest contestant of the show.

Vicky tells Abhishek to see himself in the mirror and to change before it’s too late.

The fight goes to another level and the contestant comes forward and tries to stop the both before it becomes too nasty.

In spite of so many warnings from Salman Khan Abhishek doesn’t stop and keeps having such massive fights.

Well, it seems like this fight and differences between Abhishek and Vicky won’t die down anytime soon.

