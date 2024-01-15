Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma takes a dig at Isha Malviya says ‘ You removed me thinking that Anurag’s fans will support you check your overconfidence graph”

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is nearing to is finale of the show and soon the season would get its winner.

Aishwarya Sharma was one of the contestants on the show and she was a strong player.

She made headlines mainly for her fights with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain and he spoke about what she felt like.

She was one of the rare contestants who was real and didn’t fake it in the game.

But unfortunately she was eliminated from the show with no public votes but one of the contestants Isha Malviya had voted her out since she was the captain of the house.

ALSO READ : Wow! Aishwarya Sharma reveals her plans about starting a family with husband Neil Bhatt, read more

Her elimination came as a shock to many as no one accepted her to get eliminated.

Last week it was the family week where all the contestants’ family members had entered the house and stayed with them for a day and encouraged them to play well and to stay strong.

When Isha’s dad entered the house she did tell him that she evicted Aishwarya because she felt that if she saved Anurag his fans would have supported and voted for her and this confession has made her a topic of discussion on social media.

Aishwarya has reacted to this comment where she said “Dum Isha finally the truth is out to get Anurag’s support she removed me and yet she didn’t get the support. This was your overconfidence graph”

Well, there is no doubt that the decision taken by Isha was wrong as there was no way that Aishwarya deserved to be eliminated.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! Aishwarya Sharma supports Ankita Lokhande says “I genuinely don’t like her but I feel bad after what her mother – in – law said and I felt like what is she even saying”