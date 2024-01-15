Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma takes a dig at Isha Malviya says ‘ You removed me thinking that Anurag’s fans will support you check your overconfidence graph”

Aishwarya was eliminated from the show as Isha who was the captain back then had voted her out of the show and finally the reason was out as he wanted Anurag fans to support her.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 18:45
Aishwarya

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is nearing to is finale of the show and soon the season would get its winner.

Aishwarya Sharma was one of the contestants on the show and she was a strong player.

She made headlines mainly for her fights with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain  and he spoke about what she felt like.

She was one of the rare contestants who was real and didn’t fake it in the game.

But unfortunately she was eliminated from the show with no public votes but one of the contestants Isha Malviya had voted her out since she was the captain of the house.

ALSO READ : Wow! Aishwarya Sharma reveals her plans about starting a family with husband Neil Bhatt, read more

Her elimination came as a shock to many as no one accepted her to get eliminated.

Last week it was the family week where all the contestants’ family members had entered the house and stayed with them for a day and encouraged them to play well and to stay strong.

When Isha’s dad entered the house she did tell him that she evicted Aishwarya because she felt that if she saved Anurag his fans would have supported and voted for her and this confession has made her a topic of discussion on social media.

Aishwarya has reacted to this comment where she said “Dum Isha finally the truth is out to get Anurag’s support she removed me and yet she didn’t get the support. This was your overconfidence graph”

Well, there is no doubt that the decision taken by Isha was wrong as there was no way that Aishwarya deserved to be eliminated.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! Aishwarya Sharma supports Ankita Lokhande says “I genuinely don’t like her but I feel bad after what her mother – in – law said and I felt like what is she even saying”

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Elvish Yadav TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 18:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jhanak: OMG! Shrishty is hellbent on finding the truth about Jhanak's marriage
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
OMG! Sonu Sood reacts to passenger assaulting pilot on Indigo airline, “people continue to behave in such unruly ways”
MUMBAI : Sonu Sood is a well-known Bollywood actor and humanitarian and is loved by all. He is well regarded for his...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: What! Angad announces his decision of divorcing Sahiba
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: What! Karun lies to save Mahima from getting arrested
MUMBAI : StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Ishaan distances himself from Reeva to overcome the trauma of the Chavan family
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Goenka family comes to know about the sad demise of Akshara, Abhimanyu and Abhir
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
Sonu Sood
OMG! Sonu Sood reacts to passenger assaulting pilot on Indigo airline, “people continue to behave in such unruly ways”
Latest Video
Related Stories
shefali jariwala
Must Read! Shefali Jariwala on her role in Shaitani Rasmein “This is the kind of role I was hungry for and waited”
Munawar
What! Munawar Faruqui ex – girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi finally breaks silence on her name being dragged in the show says “ I rejected the show offer and didn’t give interviews was because I was protecting the personal life of the other person and mine”
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : OH NO! Shoaib Ibrahim gets injured on the sets of the show
Sanju
Wow: BTS moment of Sanju and Pari’s dance sequence from Parineeti is a visual delight! (Watch Video)
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have a massive fight; the actress decides to walk out of the marriage says “ I am walking out of your life”
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Audience Verdict: Killing Savi's family was completely senseless and unwanted in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin