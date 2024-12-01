Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Aishwarya Sharma supports Ankita Lokhande says “ I genuinely don’t like her but I feel bad after what her mother – in – law said and I felt like what is she talking”

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most loved and celebrated actress of television.

She rose to fame with her performance as Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin.

After being a part of the show for a long time she decided to quit the show and the news came as a shock to the audience.

The actress decided to exit as she wanted to move on and try something new in her career.

Post her exit, she would be seen in the number one reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she faced her fears and aced all stunts.

She was considered as one of the strongest contestants of the show and was among the top three finalists of the show.

Post that, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 along with her husband Neil Bhatt.

She played the game well and the audience did love her on the show. But unfortunately last week, she was eliminated, not on the basis of votes but one of the contestants voted her out.

In the show we did see that she never got along with Ankita Lokhande and they were always at loggerheads in the show.

In a recent interview, when she was asked about Ankita Lokhande and what she thinks about the things that her mother – in – law had said about her on television, to which the actress said “ I genuinely don’t like Ankita and I do have problems with her, but when I saw the things that her mother – in – law spoke about her I did feel bad and thought what is she speaking. I understand that as I am also married and have in – laws and I can see the difference. She is only pi pointing faults on Ankita but just because Vick is your son your aren’t saying anything which is wrong”

Well, there is not doubt that post the nasty comments from Ankita’s mother – in – law she is been getting a lot of support from the fans and the industry people.

