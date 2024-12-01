Long Drive with MrFaisu: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma EXPOSE some SECRETS of the Bigg Boss 17 house; call Abhishek and EMOTIONAL FOOL!

Neil and Aishwarya mentioned that Abhishek in an emotional fool while Ankita and Vicky have double standards. They also mentioned that Ankita shows off a lot.
Neil Bhatt

MUMBAI : Faisal Shaikh, aka Mr. Faisu has occasionally collaborated with many popular television actors to create videos.He is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos.

 The young lad is quite famous online and has around a million followers. He is rumoured to be dating television star Jannat Zubair, although there is no confirmation on the same. His videos and pictures are liked by millions of social media users and he knows how to strike the right chord with the audience. 

(Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Faisal Shaikh speaks about his participation in Bigg Boss Season 17 and shares his experience being a challenger in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

He was last seen in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he aced all the stunts and emerged as the first runner-up.

He was one of the finalists of the show on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 and he impressed the judges and audiences with his exceptional dancing skills. The actor has a massive fan following and the fans love watching him on screen.

Recently, Faisal Shaikh achieved a new milestone in his professional career. Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh has started his new chat show 'Long Drive with MrFaisu' where the first guest on the show was none other than Jannat Zubair. Shivangi Joshi and many other celebrities have also grace the show time and again.

Well, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma were recently a part of Bigg Boss 17 and were evicted.

In a fun Q&A session with them, Mr. Faisu indulged in a fun segment with the actor. Neil and Aishwarya shared what all they feel about Ankita, Abhishek and others. Neil and Aishwarya mentioned that Abhishek in an emotional fool while Ankita and Vicky have double standards. They also mentioned that Ankita shows off a lot.

Take a look:


 
(Also Read: Must Read! Faisal Shaikh talks about this upcoming projects says “I am taking time as I want to sign the best project hence the delay"

Stay tuned to this space for more information. 

