Long Drive with MrFaisu: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma EXPOSEd some SECRETS of the Bigg Boss 17 house; called Abhishek an EMOTIONAL FOOL!

Neil and Aishwarya mentioned that Abhishek is an emotional fool while Ankita and Vicky have double standards. They also mentioned that Ankita shows off a lot.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/12/2024 - 16:46
Neil Bhatt

MUMBAI : Faisal Shaikh, aka Mr. Faisu has occasionally collaborated with many popular television actors to create videos.He is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos.

 The young lad is quite famous online and has around a million followers. He is rumoured to be dating television star Jannat Zubair, although there is no confirmation on the same. His videos and pictures are liked by millions of social media users and he knows how to strike the right chord with the audience. 

(Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Faisal Shaikh speaks about his participation in Bigg Boss Season 17 and shares his experience being a challenger in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

He was last seen in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he aced all the stunts and emerged as the first runner-up.

He was one of the finalists of the show on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 and he impressed the judges and audiences with his exceptional dancing skills. The actor has a massive fan following and the fans love watching him on screen.

Recently, Faisal Shaikh achieved a new milestone in his professional career. Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh has started his new chat show 'Long Drive with MrFaisu' where the first guest on the show was none other than Jannat Zubair. Shivangi Joshi and many other celebrities have also grace the show time and again.

Well, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma were recently a part of Bigg Boss 17 and were evicted.

In a fun Q&A session with them, Mr. Faisu indulged in a fun segment with the actor. Neil and Aishwarya shared what all they feel about Ankita, Abhishek and others. Neil and Aishwarya mentioned that Abhishek in an emotional fool while Ankita and Vicky have double standards. They also mentioned that Ankita shows off a lot.

Take a look:

 


 
(Also Read: Must Read! Faisal Shaikh talks about this upcoming projects says “I am taking time as I want to sign the best project hence the delay"

 

Stay tuned to this space for more information. 

Faisal Shaikh Mr. Faisu Jannat Zubair Khatron Ke Khiladi Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 Shivangi Joshi bigg boss 17 Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/12/2024 - 16:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Oh NO! Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam gets hospitalized, “Bahut dard hua”
MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Sagar Parekh gives a glimpse of his introduction shoot for the show
MUMBAI : Sagar Parekh is a known personality on television and he rose to fame with his performance as “Samar” in...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Manish is unaware of Abhimanyu, Akshara and Abhir's death
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Woah! Kunal leaves the house in anger as Vaani enters
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss Season 9 winner Prince Narula comes in defense of Munawar Faruqui “If someone is quiet it doesn’t mean he is wrong; he just doesn’t want to spoil someone’s character”
MUMBAI : Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Manisha Rani and Raveen Tandon shake a leg together as the nineties, actress fulfills Manisha's wish
MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been...
Recent Stories
Boman
Woah! Boman Irani praises Shah Rukh Khan for not making his actors a commodity; Says ‘He likes seeing the joy on people’s faces’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Archana
Oh NO! Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam gets hospitalized, “Bahut dard hua”
SAGAR PAREKH
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Sagar Parekh gives a glimpse of his introduction shoot for the show
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17: Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss Season 9 winner Prince Narula comes in defense of Munawar Faruqui “If someone is quiet it doesn’t mean he is wrong; he just doesn’t want to spoil someone’s character”
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Manisha Rani and Raveen Tandon shake a leg together as the nineties, actress fulfills Manisha's wish
Menuka
Indian Idol Season 14 : Wow! Menuka stumps Amit Kumar with her performance he call her an “Angelic” performer
Aishwarya
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Aishwarya Sharma supports Ankita Lokhande says “ I genuinely don’t like her but I feel bad after what her mother – in – law said and I felt like what is she talking”