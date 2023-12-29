Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ayesha Khan and Vicky Jain expose Munawar Faruqui in the courtroom task; the standup comedian breaks ties with Vicky and is pronounced guilty by the judges

Bigg Boss will introduce a new task titled “Court Room” drama where Arun and Aoora will be the judges. Now, Ayesha Khan will be revealing all the details of what Munawar is doing, on which Vicky Jain will play his game.
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is among the top twenty shows when it comes to the BARC ratings and one of the reasons is the content that the contestants are giving the show.

The one thing that was lacking in Bigg Boss is the  weekly tasks that used to happen and how the contestants used to go all out and do the tasks to win special power by Bigg Boss.

But now Bigg Boss has finally started giving the contestants the weekly tasks which the audience are liking.

Now in the upcoming episode of the show Bigg Boss will announce the “Court Room” task where Arun and Aoora are the judges. 

The contestants will come out and put allegations on Munawar and will give their opinion about the ace standup comedian.

Ayesha will come out strongly against Munawar and will reveal each and everything how he was two timing her when they were in a relationship.

She revealed how she came in contact with Nazila and why she blocked Munawar and much more. Her statement played an important role against Munawar.

Owing to the details that Ayesha gave, Vicky played on it and accused Munawar of using Nazila’s name to build a good image in the Bigg Boss house.

He said that Munawar wanted to build a good image in the game and in the house showed as if he was still with Nazila. He claimed to be in a relationship with her until the entry of Ayesha, who then came and exposed him.

He said according to him, he is at fault and has played it smart to be in the game.

On hearing this, Munawar was hurt and he told Vicky that he has really played the game well. He further says that from now on, he wouldn’t want to see Vicky's face ever in his life.

At the end, the judges Arun and Aoora pronounced Munawar guilty in the court room task.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Munawar would justify his stand in the game owing to the allegations put on him.  

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

