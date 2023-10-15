Bigg Boss Season 17: OMG! Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actress Rinku Dhawan and YouTuber Arun Srikanth Mashettey enters the house shares their opinions on other contestants

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and Salman Khan gave a smashing performance and began the new season.

Bigg Boss introduced the audience to three parts of the house: Dil, Dimaag and Dum.

We did see Manara, Munawar, Naved, Neil, Anurag Dhobal, Ankita, Vicky, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vohra, Anurag Dobhal, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Soniya Bansal, and Aishwarya Sharma enter the house.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actress Rinku Dhawan and YouTuber Arun Srikanth Mashettey have entered the show and on the stage they are sharing the view on other contestants.

Riku didn’t feel anything about Ankita – Vicky she feels that they wouldn’t be that strong and she feels that the couple is good but what will happen in the game one would seen.

Rinku feels that Arun is Bol Bachcan and he would be a good player and Arun tells that she needs to be quick in reacting.

On the stage only they had some war of words as they had disagreements.

Well, the two seem to be good contestants and they could also go a long way as they are opinionated.

