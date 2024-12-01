Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Karan Johar blasts Ayesha Khan for exposing Munawar Faruqui’s personal life on national television

MUMBAI : The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode will be telecasted today and this week not Salman Khan but Karan Johar will be hosting the show.

It is one of the most anticipated episodes of the week as the host of the show would come and give an insight about how the week has been and how the contestants have performed.

The week was dedicated to “Family” where the family members came and met their loved ones after almost three months.

But this week once again Ayesha and Munawar were in the headlines as post nomination Ayesha was upset that he had nominated her and had given the reason of what had happened during “ Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode.

She went on saying a lot of personal things about the ace comedian where she told about his personal life, she revealed things which have shocked the contestants and the audience of the show.

Ayesha revealed how he was two timing Nazila and her and how he used her for physical needs and very cleverly how he dated her so that she doesn’t charge for the music video they were supposed to do.

Now Karan Johar during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode will lash out at Ayesha Khan and would say that what she did was wrong she has no right to bring in Munawar’s personal life details on television that too only because he nominated her.

He will bash her right and left and will warn her that she cannot give such personal details that too on national television and that he also has a small kid.

Well, it will be interesting to see what would be Ayesha’s reply to this as she feels what she is doing is right?

In this fight between Ayesha and Munawar who do you think is right and who do you support?

Let us know in the comments below.

