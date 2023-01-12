Bigg Boss Season 17: OMG! Karan Johar lashes out at Mannara Chopra for her double standard game calls her a hypocrite

MUMBAI: The "Weekend Ka Vaar" is one of the most anticipated episodes of the show as the audience gets to know which contestant has done well and who hasn't.

This "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode Salman Khan won't be hosting and Karan Johar will be hosting the episode.

We have seen how Karan used to host Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and how blunt and frank he used to be.

In the upcoming episode, Karan Johar will lash out at Mannara Chopra and will tell her that the only thing she does in the show is to find validation for friendship but she never stands for her friends.

He tells her that not even once she asked Anurag why he nominated her friend Munawar and then she blames him.

Karan called her game a hypocrisy and said that she has double standards as she wants others to be her friend but she won't stand for them.

Well, Karan is somewhere right is saying so as we haven't seen Mannara taking a stand for Munawar and it will be interesting to see what the actress has to say about it.

There is no doubt that Manaara hasn’t been able to keep her friendship with Munawar and again question it, we have also seen how she goes and talks bad about him to Anuarag.

Do you agree with this point of Karan Johar?

Let us know in the comments below.

