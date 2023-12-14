Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Munawar Faruqui exposes Ankita Lokhande and stops her treatment in the house; housemates decide only Vicky Jain can meet the doctor

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, Munwar will expose Ankita and will inform the housemates that when Ankita had gone for treatment and met the doctor she had asked him what was going on outside and he felt this was unfair.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 12/14/2023 - 18:12
Munawar

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most successful shows on television and it’s among the top ten shows when it comes in the TRP ratings.

One of the reasons of the show is doing so well is because of the good drama and fights happening in the house.

We did see this week for the first time Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task of this season and how the contestants went all out to give their best to become the captain of the house.

Munawar Faruqui became the first captain of the house and he was called in the confession room where he was heard a conversation between Ankita and the doctor where the actress had asked what is happening in the outside world and which contestant was topping the list and the ace comedian feels that this is unfair as only Ankita is getting the news and rest of the contestants aren’t.

In the living room when all the contestants were called Munawar told everyone what he heard and everyone was shocked.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan to have a special segment on weekends, will enter the house as a challenger; Weekend Ka Vaar to take place on Friday and Saturday

Abhishek said that its completely unfair as we do not know what is being showed or not showed on television and now there needs to be a stand taking.

At the ends the contestants will decide that from now on not not both of them Ankita and Vicky will be going to meet the doctor for medical treatment and hence Ankita won’t be able to take any treatment further and Vicky will be allowed to do so.

Ankita tries and defend herself but all in vain and then she needs to go through  the medical treatment, the actress breaks down and apologizes to Vicky.

Well, the entire housemates were against Ankita taking the treatment and felt it was unfair to them.

Whose side are you in Munawar or Ankita ?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 16 MC Stan to grace the upcoming episode of the “Weekend Ka Vaar”

 

 

 

 

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Khichdi 2 Navid
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 12/14/2023 - 18:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Aanchal Munjal talks about what keeps her going, “I will keep working till my last breath.”
MUMBAI: Be it in the Hindi movie industry or South movie industry, there are actresses who are known for their looks...
Must Read! Tripti Dimri opens up about being approached for the character of Zoya for Animal, “I was excited from day one for this project.”
MUMBAI: Animal, the movie that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the leading role...
Exclusive: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Shalini Singh in Undekhi season 3; will premiere in March 2024!
MUMBAI : It’s raining news on TellyChakkar!We have been at the forefront when it comes to delivering exclusive news and...
BARC Ratings! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a jump in TRPs enters top three shows; Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a huge dip in TRP ratings, Bigg Boss out of top ten shows; GHKKPM tops the list followed by Imlie, TMKOC, Anupama and Shiv Shakti
MUMBAI : The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Anupamaa : OMG! Anupama become waitress in the USA; Anuj orders meal from her restaurant unaware of her presence
MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved shows on television and these days the track is quite interesting.Anupamaa is...
What! Kirron Kher allegedly threatened a Chandigarh businessman, HC grants him police protection
MUMBAI : Actress/politician who has been part of many blockbuster Bollywood films like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Devdas,...
Recent Stories
Aanchal
Exclusive! Aanchal Munjal talks about what keeps her going, “I will keep working till my last breath.”
Latest Video
Related Stories
BARC RATINGS
BARC Ratings! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a jump in TRPs enters top three shows; Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a huge dip in TRP ratings, Bigg Boss out of top ten shows; GHKKPM tops the list followed by Imlie, TMKOC, Anupama and Shiv Shakti
8
Year Ender Special: Biggest controversies that made headlines in 2023!
Garima
Congratulations! Chef Garima becomes the first Indian women to achieve this milestone; Check out special message from Chef Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar
Teri Meri Doriyaann
Exclusive: Teri Meri Doriyaann completes 350 episodes; cast celebrates with a cake cutting ceremony on the sets!
Parineetii
COLORS' ‘Parineetii’ completes 600 episodes; cast thanks viewers for abundant love!
Kushagre
Exclusive! I realized that there is much more to explore when you play a negative role: Kushagre Dua on Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan