Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Salman Khan is upset with Mannara Chopra says she is playing her own game and only needs validation tells Munawar to stop encouraging her

MUMBAI : One of the most anticipated episodes of Bigg Boss is always the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode as Salman Khan would come and give his insight about how the week has been.

He would tell which contestant has done better and who hasn’t performed well.

Since day one, Mannara has been playing the game and we did see that on Day one itself Bigg Boss gave her the special power that she could allot someone a bed and since then she has been the favorite of Bigg Boss and Salman Khan.

The one bond that she has since the beginning of the show was with Munawar where she did find comfort and guidance in him but at the same time she is extremely possessive for him and the moment he talks to anyone she gets insecure and seeks validation.

Munawar on the other hand gives her that validation and makes her feel good and does bend down in the name of friendship.

During the “Weekend The Vaar” episode Salman Khan would lash out at Mannara and would tell her that he is very upset with her since she is not a small child to the way she is behaving and that every time she needs validation.

He also tells Munawar that why does he have to give justification and not take a step back as its high time he takes a step back or this is confidence that Anurag is doing nothing and hence she will be friends with him only and tells Munawar in a stern manner that he should step back from Mannara as she is playing her own game and not letting anyone know.

Well, it will be interesting to see what Mannara says and what justification she would give to Salman Khan being upset with her.

