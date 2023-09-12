Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Vicky Jain and Bigg Boss Season 15 contestant Jay Bhanushali was a part of Bigg Boss Season 4; read to know more

MUMBAI : Both Vicky Jain and Jay Bhanushali are good players for the game Bigg Boss as since the beginning they had marked their presence in the show.

Jay was a part of Bigg Boss Season 15 and he played the game since the beginning but was eliminated from the media since they felt he wasn’t doing any much in the show and his elimination had come as a shock to the audience.

Whereas Vicky Jain is the contestant in the current season as he too has been playing the game since the beginning of the show.

In spite currently he is only seen planning and plotting and playing in the game and the fans feel that he is a strong contestant for the show though he gets targeted by Salman Khan during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode but still he stands strong and plays the game.

Did you know that both Vicky and Jay were a part of Bigg Boss Season 4 as they have come to attend a special occasion.

If one remembers during Bigg Boss Season 4 Sara Ali Khan and Ali Merchant had got married on live television where all their friends and family had attended their big day.

One of the fan clubs shared the photo of Vicky and Jay who had come on the show to attend Sara and Ali’s marriage; they were seated outside the house along with family and friends.

Seems like both of them might be friends with either Sara or Ali and hence came to support them on this big day.

Well, Jay looks recognizable but Vicky looks so different back then and it's commendable to how he has worked on himself and built a personality for himself.

This also shows that Jay and Vicky have been good friends for quite a long time.

