Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Salman Khan lashes out at Ayesha Khan for using Munawar Faruqui to enter the game and gives full support to the ace standup comedian

Salman Khan in the upcoming weekend episode will lash out at Ayesha Khan for using Munawar to enter the show and exposes her intention to defame Munawar.
MUMBAI: The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode is one of the most awaited episodes as Salman Khan would give an insight about how the week has been and which contestant has performed well and who hasn’t.  

The one thing that has grabbed the attention of this week has been the problems between Munawar and Ayesha.

As we had reported earlier, there would be a courtroom task where everyone would have to put an allegation on Munawar on the entire allegation that Ayesha has put on Munwar.

The influencer during the task will talk about Munawar two timing her and how he was in a relationship with Nazila and in spite of that he was dating her also and he has met both of them on the same day.

She also said how  she got in contact with Nazila and the reason why she had blocked Munawar.

Now during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan will lash out at Ayesha Khan and will tell her that she only came in the show and she has used Munawar’s name to enter the show.

Salman asked her why she entered the show to which she said that she wanted an apology from him and that’s when he told her that she couldn’t wait till January.

To which she said that the external negativity became unbearable and hence she wanted to enter the show.

Salman wasn’t convinced and tells her if that was the case she could have met him somewhere else and accuses her that she entered the house for attention.

The superstar will defend Munawar that Ayesha didn’t come for him but for herself. He also keeps telling that Munawar doesn’t owe explanation to anyone as Ayesha is using love as a pretext to disrespect him while he continues to apologize to her.

Well, for the first after many episodes Salman Khan has been seen supporting Munawar and it will be interesting to see what the standup comedian had to say.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

