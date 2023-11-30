Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Vicky Jain nominates Neil Bhatt for the whole season

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the top five shows on television and is doing well when it comes to TRPS.

One of the reasons why the show is doing so well is because of the content and drama that is happening in the house.

Since day one the two contestants that don’t get along with each other are Neil and Vicky and we have seen how many fights the two have had on the show and they do not get along.

Even their respective partners don’t get along with each other and we have seen how they keep fighting and having arguments.

In one of the episodes we also saw how Neil had gone to beat Vicky and the two as the two had a nasty fight and then the contestants had controlled them.

Now as we all know that Anurag is seen complaining to Bigg Boss that the show and the host has been biased towards certain contestants which hasn’t gone down well with the makers of the show and Bigg Boss keeps taunting Anurag about the same and hence had nominated him for the whole season.

In the upcoming episode Bigg Boss will give a chance to the contestants in the “Dimag” room where in order to save Anurag he tells the contestants to nominate someone else in the place.

Vicky and the contestants all would take the name of Neil and hence he gets nominated the whole season and Anurag would be saved and this will be the plan of Vicky Jain as he would want Neil to be eliminated from the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Neil reacts to this nomination and where the fights between Vicky and he would go.

