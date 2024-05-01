Bigg Boss Season 17: What! Ankita Lokhande evicted Abhishek Kumar but here’s an interesting video that has surfaced against the actress, deets inside

MUMBAI: There is always something happening in the Bigg Boss house, be it a conflict, a fight or drama while the show is getting closer and closer to the finale.

Since day one, Abhishek Kumar has been grabbing a lot of attention and has made a place in the hearts of the audience.

Previously, we saw how his fight with his ex – girlfriend was blown out of proportion and how he was broken down expecting love from her.

He lost his control after Samarth entered the house and had some mental breakdowns. However, he is the only contestant who has fought with every contestant on the show and half the housemates have an issue with him.

Recently, there was an incident where Samarth and Isha kept provoking Abhishek, speaking about his mental health and mocking him for it which created a stir inside the Bigg Boss house and outside as well.

The two kept irritating and provoking him and at one point Abhihsek slapped him, breaking the rule in the house of physical violence.

Later, Ankita Lokhande became the captain and got the power of eliminating a house member. We also got to see how Ankita chose to evict Abhishek Kumar as he broke the rule.

While Abhishek Kumar broke the rule by being physically violent towards Samarth, it was due to the mocking of his mental illness but there is something similar that happened between Ankita Lokhande, the current captain, and Vicky Jain, her husband.

Not very long ago, Ankita Lokhande also raised her hand on Vicky Jain, which did not involve mocking mental illness. Now, Fans have found the video and are pointing out that if what Abhishek did was wrong, how did Ankita get away with it.

#AnkitaLokhande - "Aap ye nahi keh sakte ki teri gf mere peeche padi hai " But waitt

Ap apne husb ko National T pe Thappad

Laat

Ghoose

Chappal

maar skti hoo.. Hainn jii??#AbhishekKumar

NATION SUPPORTS ABHISHEK

Follow us @Biggboss17_live pic.twitter.com/XqUyDL95rd — Bigg Boss 17 live (@Biggboss17_live) January 5, 2024

This has created a stir of conversation among the fans and they are questioning the decision that’s taken against Abhishek.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think that Abhishek was wrongly evicted?

What do you think about this situation? Do you think that Abhishek was wrongly evicted?