Bigg Boss Season 17: What! Ankita Lokhande evicted Abhishek Kumar but here's an interesting video that has surfaced against the actress, deets inside

Recently, there was an incident where Samarth and Isha kept provoking Abhishek, speaking about his mental health and mocking him for it which created a stir inside the Bigg Boss house and outside as well.
Ankita

MUMBAI: There is always something happening in the Bigg Boss house, be it a conflict, a fight or drama while the show is getting closer and closer to the finale.

Since day one, Abhishek Kumar has been grabbing a lot of attention and has made a place in the hearts of the audience.

Also read - Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Anurag Dobhal to re – enter the house?

Previously, we saw how his fight with his ex – girlfriend was blown out of proportion and how he was broken down expecting love from her.

He lost his control after Samarth entered the house and had some mental breakdowns. However, he is the only contestant who has fought with every contestant on the show and half the housemates have an issue with him.

Recently, there was an incident where Samarth and Isha kept provoking Abhishek, speaking about his mental health and mocking him for it which created a stir inside the Bigg Boss house and outside as well.

The two kept irritating and provoking him and at one point Abhihsek slapped him, breaking the rule in the house of physical violence.

Later, Ankita Lokhande became the captain and got the power of eliminating a house member. We also got to see how Ankita chose to evict Abhishek Kumar as he broke the rule.

While Abhishek Kumar broke the rule by being physically violent towards Samarth, it was due to the mocking of his mental illness but there is something similar that happened between Ankita Lokhande, the current captain, and Vicky Jain, her husband.

Not very long ago, Ankita Lokhande also raised her hand on Vicky Jain, which did not involve mocking mental illness. Now, Fans have found the video and are pointing out that if what Abhishek did was wrong, how did Ankita get away with it.

This has created a stir of conversation among the fans and they are questioning the decision that’s taken against Abhishek.

Also read - Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Anurag Dobhal reveals that he was diagnosed with brain tumor at the age of 6, “I used to get fits”

What do you think about this situation? Do you think that Abhishek was wrongly evicted?

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

About Author

