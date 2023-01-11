Bigg Boss Season 17: Wow! Abhishek Kumar builds a new love alliance with KhanZaadi

MUMBAI: Abhihsek Kumar since day one as been playing the game and is seen in the show.

We did see how in the initial days of the show used to pick up a fight with everyone in the house and especially showcase is undying love for Isha who apparently is his ex - girlfriend.

But during the Weekend Ka Vaar message we did see with the entry of Samrath how things change between them.

Isha first denied that she is in a relationship with Samrath and then later accepted it.

Seeing them together Abhishek broke down and cries bitterly where all the contestants then handle and tell him to calm down.

But now all of a sudden there is change in the story as now Abhishek seems to be attracted to KhanZaadi and he is seen trying to impress her at every step.

He was in yesterday's episode telling her how he is trying to understand her in a different way and may be something can happen between the two.

In the new promo once again one can see how Abhishek is trying to apologise to KhanZaadi since he has done something and he wants her to forgive him.

When she asks Abhishek what she should do if he does the same thing again, he tells her that it won't happen again but if it does then she should just kiss him on his cheeks and then all the contestants began to tease them together.

Well, seems like Abhishek has moved on from Isha and is now trying to build a love alliance with KhanZaadi.

What do you think about the new couple brewing the house?

Let us know in the comments below.

