Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! Mannara Chopra questions her sister Mitali about Priyanka Chopra’s reaction on her participating in the show, asks “Is she proud of me”

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra is an Indian actress and model who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films.

She has also won many awards down south and has been a successful actress there.

These days she is grabbing headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17.

Since day one she has been playing the game and she is the favorite of Bigg Boss and the audiences at times. She is the favorite of Salman Khan as he does take her side.

The one person she doesn’t get along with is Ankita Lokhande and they keep having fights in the house.

Her friendship with Munawar made headlines outside the house and the fans love to see them together but their friendship is on and off.

We have often seen them fighting and the arguments are really bad, though at times Munawar is clueless as to what the matter is.

Last week was the family week where all the family members of the contestants came on the show and encouraged their loved ones to play well and reach the finale of the show.

Mannara’s sister Mitali had entered the show and that’s when the actress asked her sister how is mom is doing and does Mimi Didi (Priyanka) know that I am participating in the show and if is she proud of her

To which, her sister says that everyone knows she is in the show and that she is doing very well.

Well, there is no doubt that Mannara is fond of her sister Priyanka and she hopes that someday she too will make it big like her in the industry and make her proud.

