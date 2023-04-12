Bigg Boss Season 17: Wow! Neil Bhatt gets a special power during nomination; check out the nominated contestants for this week

This week began with the nomination task where Neil gets a special power and the contestants have nominated the contestants in this special way. Here we bring you the nominated contestants for this week.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 13:51
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well when it comes to the TRP ratings and it is among the top ten shows on BARC ratings.

One of the reasons why the show is doing so well is because of the content and drama the contestants are given.

We did see last week how Sunny has been eliminated from the show owing to a physical fight with Abhishek and we did see how the contestants are shocked and get emotional.

This “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode was hosted by Karan Johar and we did see how he did lash out at Mannara, Ankita, Munawar, Vicky and Anurag.

A new week has begun and Bigg Boss has announced the nomination task where Neil has got a special power.

(ALSO READ : Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Sunny Arya aka Tehelka gets physical on Abhishek Kumar, might get eliminated this “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode )

Neil would be given a tray of coffee mugs where the contestants would have take the contestant name who they want to nominate and would have to throw coffee on their face and there is no limit, as one can nominate a contestant how many times they want.

Post the nomination task these contestants are nominated for this week :

Vicky Jain

Neil Bhatt

Anurag Dhobal

KhanZaadi

Munawar Faruqui

Sana Rees Khan

Abhihsek Kumar

Arunma Shetty

Well, with so many contestants being nominated there could be a possibility that two contestants would get eliminated from the show.

Anurag has received the maximum votes to be eliminated from the show.

Who do you think would eliminate this “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode.

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Biggest twist to take place in the show owing to the high TRPs; four – five contestants to get evicted next week and wild card contestants would be entering the show)

About Author

