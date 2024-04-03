Bigg Boss: Is something romantic or professional cooking between season 17’s Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar?

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 saw many ups and downs.

Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant and as she entered the house she exposed Munawar Faruqui. She gave out too many personal details about Munawar which had shocked the audience and the fans of the ace comedian. Even Salman Khan had lashed out at Ayesha for targeting Munawar.

On the other hand, Abhishek was in the news for his flirtatious personality.

Abhishek used to have only fights with all the contestants and especially with his ex – girlfriend Isha Malviya because of whom he used to break down in the house. We also saw how he had a small love angle story with KhanZaadi but then that didn’t last for a long time.

However, his slapgate incident with Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel, Abhishek has a massive fan following and has become a household name.

Well the show is now over and now, Ayesha and Abhishek have been spotted together at a dining restaurant. Abhishek took to his social media handle where he shared the same. News has it that the two will be joining hands for a new project. However, watching them pose together we wonder if there is something more to them coming together professionally!

What do you think?

