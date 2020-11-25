Billie Eilish honoured by YouTube with world's first infinite fan-cover video mashup of 'Bad Guy'

MUMBAI: YouTube is allowing fans of musician Billie Eilish to remix her song 'Bad Guy' using scores of cover versions of the song in a virtually infinite number of permutations.

According to Variety, the video platform debuted 'Infinite Bad Guy' on Monday. According to YouTube, the experience without any advertisements has been started to celebrate the Grammy-winning artist's music as the song crested one billion views earlier this month. It happens to be the first music video by Eilish to hit the milestone.

The 'Infinite Bad Guy' has used machine learning technology to bring together over 15,000 'Bad Guy' covers, dances, lip-syncs, and more from in different languages and styles.

"Billie Eilish is an exceptional artist, and it's clear her fans on YouTube agree. This is a thank-you to Billie and all her friends," Vivien Lewit, YouTube global head of artist relations, said.

The music platform has worked with Google Creative Lab for developing as well as launching 'Infinite Bad Guy'.

Credits: DNA