Congratulations! Munawar Faruqui hits a huge milestone, becomes the most followed contestant of Bigg Boss 17

In the most talked-about show in the country right now, Bigg Boss Season 17, there is one contestant who is emerging as a clear favorite among the audience, and it's the musician-comedian Munawar Faruqui!
MUMBAI: In the most talked-about show in the country right now, Bigg Boss Season 17, there is one contestant who is emerging as a clear favorite among the audience, and it's the musician-comedian Munawar Faruqui! While the general public sentiment makes him the top contender, his social media is also suggesting the same.

Contestants of Bigg Boss generally witness growth in their social media following, but Munawar Faruqui has achieved something commendable. Munawar has reached a whopping 10 million followers on Instagram, that to only within 2 months' time! He enjoyed 7 million followers on 31st October. 

This milestone also makes Munawar the most-followed contestant of Bigg Boss 17. It is a testament to the impact he is having on viewers and how much they are connecting with him. Fans of the show have been appreciating his camaraderie with his fellow contestants. 

Audiences really connect with Munawar's time in the Bigg Boss house. Whether he's making funny remarks or dealing with the ups and downs in the house, Munawar has become a well-known name beyond the reality show.

He's become a social media sensation and a top contender for the Bigg Boss 17 title. With 10 million followers and more, Munawar's online presence is definitely making a lasting impact on the whole Bigg Boss 17 story.

