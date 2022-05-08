Blame Game! TV actor Karan Mehra accuses estranged wife Nisha Rawal and her boyfriend giving him death threats

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra on Thursday put some serious allegations on his estranged wife and actress Nisha Rawal through a press conference. The actor has accused Nisha of staying with another man (Rohit Sethia) in his 4BHK apartment and 'enjoying' the facilities. The actor also added that he was 'physically assaulted' and 'not allowed' to enter his own home.

"Nisha has been portraying an image of a single mother, doing all alone but she is living in my 4.5 BHK, she has my business and is taking my money and fighting the case. My documents, money, laptop, everything is in that house.. how will you prove your innocence? It's not easy. Rohit Sathia called up a few people from some political parties to intimidate me." said Karan.

"I have been getting death threats from ‘no caller ID numbers’. I usually avoid answering such calls. But the other day the phone rang while I was resting and I answered without checking who was calling and received a death threat. My mother, father, and Kunal (elder brother) are also getting death threats which is very disturbing," stated Karan Mehra.

“He physically assaulted me under the pretext of being Nisha’s brother, and on the very same night, they both threatened that they would shoot me and my family," he concluded.

The 39-year-old said that he has been fighting the case for the past 14 months and won't compromise.

