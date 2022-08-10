Breaking! Ankit Gupta returns to Udaariyaan! Find out the details inside

MUMBAI :Ankit Gupta is a very popular actor who has received a lot of love from fans. Ankit, who played the role of Fateh in the drama series Udaariyaan, has become a household name.

Ankit then went on to become a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 16, and fans were over the moon. His stint in the show has made him even more popular, and after his eviction, fans were upset until they heard the news that Ankit has been roped in to play the lead in another show by Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyat.

While Ankit Gupta rose to prominence with his role as Fateh, he has long been a part of the industry.

But it was truly in the role of Fateh that the audience fell in love with him. Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta left the show before it took a leap, and fans have missed their characters a lot.

Even though recently we saw Ankit Gupta in Udaariyaan for a small cameo. It turns out fans are in for a treat as Ankit Gupta returns to Udaariyaan in a different avatar this time. Udaariyaan and Junooniyatt will have a Mahasangam episode, where both Ellahi and Nehmat’s life will be in danger. Fans are so excited to see Ankit Gupta as Jahaan enters the show for the Mahasangam.

The episode is said to bring a lot of new drama with major twists and turns, and fans just can’t wait. they won’t have to, the Mahasangam episode airs on the 22nd and 23rd of March.

Are you excited to see Amkit Gupta back in Udaariyaan?

